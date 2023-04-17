HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second teenager has been charged with kidnapping several migrants and allegedly holding them captive for several days at a Houston hotel before they were rescued by FBI agents during a confrontation that ended with the fatal shooting of another suspect. Court records show 17-year-old Demarcus Celestine was charged Saturday with three counts of aggravated kidnapping. Celestine, who appeared in court Monday, remains jailed on bonds totaling $300,000. An attorney for Celestine didn’t immediately return a call or an email seeking comment. Prosecutors allege Celestine and two others kidnapped the migrants on March 18 and held them for five days before they were rescued by FBI agents.

