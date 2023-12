There are no reports of any damage.

It happened just before 4:20 p.m. and was 3.1 miles deep.

TETONIA, Idaho (KIFI) – A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck about 7.4 miles away from Tetonia Friday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.