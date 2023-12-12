BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As the end of Open Enrollment approaches, Your Health Idaho issues a critical reminder to Idahoans: only three days remain to secure health insurance coverage for 2024.

Idahoans have until midnight (MT) Dec. 15, 2023 to apply and enroll in a health plan through Your Health Idaho, Idaho’s health insurance marketplace. Applying for a tax credit and health insurance is done at the same time on one application at yourhealthidaho.org.

Your Health Idaho is the only place Idahoans can receive a tax credit and Cost-Sharing Reductions for their health insurance coverage. 90% of those already enrolled for 2024 coverage qualify for a tax credit. These savings may significantly lower health insurance costs, making quality healthcare more accessible. Now is also the time for Idahoans who do not receive affordable health insurance through their employer and do not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare to find out if they may be eligible to enroll in a plan through Your Health Idaho.

With Open Enrollment ending in just four days, Your Health Idaho urges Idahoans seeking healthcare coverage to act now. After Dec. 15, those seeking health insurance will have to wait until next fall to enroll in a plan unless they experience a Qualifying Life Event, such as marriage, having a child, or losing employer-sponsored coverage.

“Enrolling in health insurance during Open Enrollment safeguards your well-being and gives you the peace of mind that comes with knowing you’re covered for the unexpected,” Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly said. “Now is the time to join over 110,000 Idahoans who have already secured their health in 2024,” said Kelly.

For Idahoans who are unsure about how to enroll or determine if they qualify for a tax credit, Your Health Idaho recommends working with a certified agent or broker, many of whom are bilingual. Their assistance is available at no cost. Find a local certified agent or broker at YourHealthIdaho.org/find-help.

To also support Idahoans in the final days of Open Enrollment, Your Health Idaho’s Customer Support Center has extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (MT). Customer Advocates are available to help via phone or live chat.

Coverage for plans selected during Open Enrollment begins Jan. 1, 2024.