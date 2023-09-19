ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for three Georgia Republicans, who falsely claimed that Donald Trump won the state and they were “duly elected and qualified” electors, are set to argue that their criminal charges should be moved from state to federal court. David Shafer, Shawn Still and Cathy Latham are among 18 people indicted last month along with Trump on charges they participated in a wide-ranging scheme to keep the Republican president in power after his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. U.S. District Steve Jones is set to hear arguments Wednesday on why the charges against the three should be moved. He rejected a similar effort from Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.