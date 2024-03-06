MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three farmers have been killed by a bomb apparently planted in a dirt road in the cartel-dominated western Mexico state of Michoacan. A state security official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the blast occurred Tuesday in the rural township of Tumbiscatio. Graphic photos of the scene posted on social media suggest the blast was so powerful that it blew the farmer’s truck in half and flipped it, and blew the victims’ limbs off. It was the latest instance of what appears to be an increasing use of improvised explosive devices by drug cartels battling for control of Michoacan.

