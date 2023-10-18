PARIS (AP) — Police say three French airports in the cities of Lyon, Toulouse and Lille have been evacuated following security alerts. Emailed threats of an attack were received at the airports, prompting evacuations and security checks. Meanwhile an abandoned piece of luggage briefly disrupted operations at the airport in the Riviera city of Nice. The threats were the latest in a series over five days that forced evacuations including at the Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace. They followed the killing Friday of a teacher in the northern town of Arras. All the threats up to Wednesday have proved false.

