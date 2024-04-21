NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say a knife attack on a boat at a pier in Brooklyn has resulted in the hospitalization of three people. Detective Sophia Mason says a 911 call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday reporting the assault at a pier along the East River. The victims are said to be a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to the torso, a 40-year-old man with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen and a 28-year-old man who was hit in the head with a bottle. Mason says they were taken to the NYU Langone Hospital and are in stable condition. There have been no arrests so far.

