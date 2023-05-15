NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three appeals court judges with a history of supporting restrictions on abortion will hear arguments May 17 on whether a widely used abortion drug should remain available. The case involves a regulatory issue — whether Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug mifepristone, and later actions making it more easily available — must be rolled back. The three judges of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals won’t rule immediately. And their decision, whatever it is, won’t have an immediate effect while it is appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Hearing the case will be judges Jennifer Walker Elrod, James Ho and Cory Wilson.

