JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – At approximately 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, a Jefferson County deputy initiated a traffic stop near 3800 E and 200 N.

The vehicle failed to stop, and the deputy initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle failed to negotiate a corner and crashed into a power pole near 500 N and 3800 E.

One juvenile was taken into custody at the scene.

Two other juveniles fled the scene and were later located and taken into custody.

All three juveniles were taken to EIRMC to be checked out prior to being transported to Jefferson County Jail. Jefferson County Deputies were assisted by Idaho State Police, Air Idaho, Central Fire Department, Rigby QRU and Rigby Fire.

Rocky Mountain Power also responded to repair the power lines.

No names will be released due to the suspects being juveniles.