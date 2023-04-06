By KCTV5 Staff

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — An investigation is underway after three Kansas City, Kansas, officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of N. 18th Street and Wood Ave, which is south of Parallel Parkway.

Three KCKPD officers were shot. They all have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is handling the investigation. The KCKPD asked them to do so. It is customary for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings. The information below comes from both agencies, however.

On Wednesday, officers were following up on an investigation from a few days ago that involved drug dealers accused of selling large amounts of fentanyl. They were undercover and were again trying to purchase fentanyl pills as part of that follow-up. However, the deal went bad.

Tactical officers were in the area of 18th and Wood when they tried to stop a vehicle that had the suspects from the investigation inside. Once the vehicle stopped and they tried conducting an arrest, gunfire erupted from the suspect vehicle.

The KCKPD officers did exchange gunfire with the suspects.

According to the KCPD, three adult male suspects were injured. They also have non-life-threatening injuries.

Once the KCPD’s investigation is complete, detectives will submit the case file to the Wyandotte County, Kansas, District Attorney’s Office.

KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman said it is an example of how big of an issue fentanyl is in the community and region.

“What we are seeing is fentanyl is now as we remember in the early ‘90s with the crack cocaine epidemic,” he said. “These are the same now. You have these crack dealers that are now selling fentanyl.”

He said the drugs also bring an increase in violence. The KCPD — who is now investigating this shooting — is all too familiar with that violence.

“The violence on both sides of the state line has got to stop,” said Office Donna Drake, a public information officer for the KCPD. “That’s going to take partnerships from not only the police department but our city leaders, our judicial system but, most importantly, our community partners. We cannot fight this fight alone, and I know people are sick of seeing this every time they turn on the news.”

The entrance to the University of Kansas Hospital was blocked by police following the shooting. Multiple KCKPD vehicles could be seen coming and going.

Normal operations at the hospital continue. Family members and those who are going to the hospital to check on their loved ones are being accommodated.

Dr. Sean Kumer, the associate chief medical officer, was asked how long he anticipated the officers will be hospitalized.

“It’s difficult to say at this point,” he said. “There are various injuries. Some are less serious than others. And, there’s the medical teams that are certainly still assessing and it’s very early. Can’t tell at this point. Some of the folks are still going to be undergoing some diagnostic testing.”

The doctor also said the officers are stable and able to converse with the medical team treating them.

Chief Brad Deichler with the University of Kansas Health System said: “The law enforcement community and the first responder community come together in a situation like this. This is really hard on the police officers. It’s hard on their families. It’s hard on the medical staff here treating the folks that have been injured. So, it’s an emotional time. I am very familiar with the folks at the agency involved. They’re going to get support from lots of places, but it’s super hard for everybody involved, for the officers that are injured, and for the people that care about them.”

