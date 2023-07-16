SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Two adults and a child were killed Saturday in Idaho when a freight train slammed into their car, pushing it off the road and overturning it, according to law enforcement.

A fourth person who was in the car survived and was brought to a hospital, according to the Idaho State Police, who did not offer further details on the survivor’s condition in a news release late Saturday.

Police said the cause of the crash, which happened near midday in the northern tip of Idaho, was the car driver’s failure “to yield the right of way” to a freight train. The two deceased adults were 37-years-old and 31-years-old. All four were wearing seatbelts, police said.

The freight train operators were not harmed and police said the incident remains under investigation.