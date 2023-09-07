By Rheanna Wachter

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Three 15-year-old boys are dead after crashing a car into a vacant home in University City Wednesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that three 15-year-olds took a car belonging to a parent around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. While driving the car, they lost control and crashed into a house at the 1000 block of Groby. All three boys were pronounced dead.

According to the crash report from MSHP, the driver was traveling too fast for the conditions and lost control on a left curve, sending the car off of the right side of the roadway and then striking the house.

The boy driving was wearing a seatbelt, but the two other teens were not, according to MSHP.

First Alert 4 confirmed all three boys were high school students in the Ladue School District.

Later on Wednesday, a memorial was started by students from Ladue Horton Watkins High. Nylah Saffold came in the evening to drop off flowers.

“I’ve gone to school with them basically my whole life, I’ve gone to school with them, we rode the bus together, actually did have class with one of them, they sat behind me,” said Safflold. “It was different not seeing them there today.”

She said the boys were sophomores at Ladue high, along with herself and the news hit hard.

“You never think it’ll happen to you or like people you know until it does happen,” said Saffold.

She said they’ll be missed.

“They were really great people they just brought up the vibes in class and they were just nice and sweet, not negative, just nice to everyone,” said Saffold.

In a statement, the school district said:

“It is with profound sadness that we learned of the news that three of our high school students were involved in a fatal automobile accident this morning. While many details surrounding this heartbreaking incident remain unclear, we hold the families of our students in our thoughts.

“In response to this tragedy, grief counselors and our district crisis intervention team are in place to support our students and staff today and throughout the coming week, as the well-being of our students and staff remains our highest priority.”

This is an ongoing investigation. University City police are encouraging anyone with information that can help in their investigation to call them at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

