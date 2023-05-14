PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two children and one adult were killed and six other members of their family were injured when their SUV collided with a car on a Southern California highway. The crash involving a Chevy Suburban and a Tesla sedan occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 in Riverside County near Palm Springs. The Suburban carrying nine members of a family from Anaheim overturned after hitting the center divider, and at least six occupants were ejected. The Tesla’s sole occupant, a 31-year-old man, was not hurt. Eastbound lanes were closed for much of the day. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

