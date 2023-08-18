MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has set a September court hearing to discuss requests by three of five former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols to face separate trials. Lawyers for Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith have filed motions asking Judge James Jones Jr. to grant them separate trials on second-degree murder and other charges in the violent beating and death of Nichols in January. The three officers, plus former colleagues Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin, have pleaded not guilty to charges connected with Nichols’ beating, which was captured on police video and intensified discussions of police brutality in Memphis and around the country.

