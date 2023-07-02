SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Three of nine people have pleaded guilty to federal charges in a burglary ring that authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania say stole art, sports memorabilia and other items from museums and other institutions over two decades. Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced charges in June against nine Lackawanna County residents in 18 heists across six states between 1999 and 2019. The thefts included Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock art taken from one museum. Other artwork, antique weapons and gems and gold nuggets were taken from other institutions along with valuable sports championship rings, belts and trophies.

