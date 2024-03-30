SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Three law enforcement officers in northern Nevada were shot and wounded Friday after a traffic stop in the Reno area quickly escalated into a violent standoff. The police chief in the city of Sparks said Saturday that two officers and a Washoe County deputy were treated and released from the hospital. Police say the suspect was found dead around 10:30 on Friday night after hiding inside a home for hours and exchanging gunfire with officers several times. The ordeal began around lunch time Friday when a Sparks police officer stopped the suspect’s vehicle.

