IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. The Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Show kicks off tomorrow at the Idaho Falls Recreation Center. There will be over 40 special exhibits, for visitors to check out. There will also be a station for rock polishing, scavenger hunts, games, & crafts for the kids. Admission is 3 dollars and kids 12 and under get in for free. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

2. Tomorrow, the 26th annual “Run with the Big Dogs” will be taking over lower Ross Park. It gives dog owners a chance to go on a run with their furry family members. There will be a 2k walk run and a 5k run. All the money raised will be used to support adoptions at the Pocatello Animal Shelter. “Run with the Big Dogs” starts at 9 a.m.

3. Board gamers from around the state will be meeting this weekend in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Convention for board gamers is at a different venue this year. It will be at the Snake River Convention Center at the Shilo Inn Hotel in Idaho Falls today and tomorrow. Avid game lovers and curious newcomers from 5 years old and up are invited. Tonight features a preview of the new cards for ‘Magic the Gathering.”