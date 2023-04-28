IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. In Pocatello, you can have lunch with some Disney princesses. Snow White and Rapunzel will be in the Gate City from 11 am to 1 pm. The day will start with Snow White and Rapzunel introducing kids to their animal friends, followed by lunch, stories and games. Tickets are $15 and you can purchase them on Facebook or at the door.

2. Jeff Dunham is bringing his “Still Not Canceled” Tour to the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Joining Dunham is his cast of puppets, including Peanut, Walter and more. The show is Sunday at 3 pm. Tickets are still available. You can find them on the Mountain America Center website.

3. If you want to take some country swing dancing lessons, Gone Country Dancing will be hosting a workshop and competition in Rexburg tomorrow. There will be two workshops at 1:00 and 3:30 pm at The Tavern. The competition will start at 7 pm. Pricing varies on which workshop you take. You can reserve your spot here.