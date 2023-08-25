IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. You can enjoy the largest Greek festival in Idaho at the Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be lots of food, wine, and ethnic Greek dance performances throughout the day.

2. The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is celebrating their mascot’s birthday tomorrow. Nigel the cat is turning 10 and the shelter is throwing a party at Tautphaus Park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be bounce houses, food trucks, a dog beauty contest, raffle baskets, vendors, and more. Leashed dogs are welcome.

3. Sunday might be the perfect day for a movie. Around 3,000 theaters across the country are offering $4 tickets for National Cinema Day. AMC Theaters and Regal Movies are participating and offering discounted popcorn.