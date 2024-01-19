IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Rexburg is having their WinterFest tomorrow at Teton Lakes & Legacy Golf Course. It starts at 9 a.m. where you can sled or go cross-country skiing or go ice skating starting at noon. Rentals are Buy-One-Get-One half off all day. The main event starts at 2 p.m. with a polar plunge with Mayor Merrill.

2. The city of Ammon will hold the annual Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and Fireworks Show tomorrow at McCowin Park, on the corner of Williams and Targee. Vendors will open at 6 pm. The fire department will light the trees on fire at 6:30. The fireworks will commence when the fire is fully burning. You still have until 4 pm tomorrow to throw your live undecorated trees on the pile.

3. The 2024 Dale Robson Memorial Snow Plane Rally is scheduled for tomorrow from 9 a.m. until noon in Tetonia. You can see some truly amazing machines and maybe even get a chance to ride in one. There will be hot drinks, cookies and doughnuts provided. Raffle prizes and snow plane swag will also be available for purchase.