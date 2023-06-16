IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. If you’re dad is an animal lover, both the Idaho Falls Zoo and Zoo Idaho have Father’s Day deals you can take advantage of. At the Idaho Falls Zoo, dad’s ticket will only cost $0.50 tomorrow and Sunday with a paid child admission. At Zoo Idaho, dad gets half off admission on Sunday when they are accompanied by a paid child.

2. If your dad is bike rider, Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls is hosting the 2023 Free Family Bike Event tomorrow. It is centered around bike safety and families. Attendees can expect free hot dogs, chips, and sodas, along with bike safety checks. 400 free bike helmets will be handed out on a first-come first-served basis. There will also be a 3.5 mile bike ride. The event starts at 10:30 am.

3. If your dad wants to take in some rodeo action, you can head out to the Jackson Hole Rodeo. There will be bull riding, calf roping, and more. The rodeo also features a variety of live entertainment such as country music and local food vendors. It kicks off tomorrow at the Teton County Wyoming Fairgrounds at 8 pm.