IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Where’s Waldo will be in Idaho Falls this weekend. The iconic children’s book character is visiting 25 local businesses throughout our community this July. Collecting store stamps or signatures at 20 or more businesses will get you entered into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and other prizes. Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo local in Idaho Falls!” stamp card, which contains the names of all the participating businesses.

2. The Idaho Falls Chukars are back home this weekend. They are taking on the Ogden Raptors tonight at 7:05 p.m. Tonight is also Ammon Little League Day at the park and fans can snag a free team poster. Tomorrow and Sunday is their specialty independence Day jersey nights.

3. This weekend the Blackfoot community will get the chance to celebrate the 4th of July. Celebrate Blackfoot organized by the Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce is taking place tomorrow at Jensen Grove Park. This year’s event will include a car show, all of the fair food that you can eat, and the return of the infamous snowmobile races on the lake. Opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and will conclude with the firework show once the sun sets.