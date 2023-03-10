IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend.

1. The 12th annual Gate City Brewfest is taking over historic downtown Pocatello tomorrow. You can sample you favorite brewers and discover some new ones. Tickets are $30 and the Fest runs from 1 to 6 pm.

2. In Idaho Falls, the biggest superstars from the monster truck industry are coming to Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center. All Star Monster Trucks will host three shows between tonight and tomorrow. The first show is tonight at 7:30pm. Tomorrow, there will be a shows at 1 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $22.

3. Tomorrow, the annual Telemark Festival returns to Pebble Creek. This event gives skiers the chance to test demo Telemark equipment, all while they enjoy music, food and other contests. This event starts at 9 am until Pebble Creek closes for the day.