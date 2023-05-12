IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. In Jackson, you can grab your bikes and ride over to the 11th annual Jackson Hole Community Bike Swap tomorrow. The Bike Swap is an easy way to sell your old bike and find your next ride in the process. But if you want to sell you bike at the meet, you will need to drop it off today between noon and 7 pm at the Hub Bicycles’ new location at 410 W Pearl Ave. All proceeds will be donated to ‘Friends of Pathways’ and ‘Teton Freeriders’. The bike swap runs from 10 am to 1pm.

2. The city of Ammon will hold the 3rd annual Freezin’ for a Reason swimming pool fundraiser tomorrow. The pool will be newly filled with no heat on. Then, Natural Spring Ice will unload 10,000 pounds of ice in the pool. Last year, the water got down to 42 degrees. It costs $10 to participate and you will receive a Freezin’ for a Reason t-shirt and a free hot chocolate. The event starts at 3 pm at McCowin Park.

3. Both the Idaho Falls Zoo and Zoo Idaho in Pocatello have some Mother’s Day deals. At the Idaho Falls Zoo, mothers can get in for $0.50 tomorrow and Sunday, with the purchase of a child ticket. At Zoo Idaho, mothers will receive 50% off their admission when they take one of their kids to the zoo.