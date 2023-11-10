IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. If you are feeling gutsy, you can participate in the city of Ammon’s “Nogathon Fun Run” tomorrow. It’s a one-mile run on a quarter-mile course that starts at McCowin Park at 2 p.m. Participants will drink 8 ounces of eggnog every lap. Spectators can bring a non-perishable food item, unwrapped toy, or winter clothing for a Kneaders french toast gift card.

2. If that’s not your thing, Post Register is hosting a “Merry Makers Market” on the Westbank in Idaho Falls. It will run from noon to 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow. Come by and check out the different homemade crafts and maybe pick out a special holiday gift.

3. Watersprings Elementary School 5th grade students will present a service honoring veterans, active duty, and first responders later this morning at 9:15 a.m. There will be heart-warming music, readings and poetry read by the students, the presentation of the colors by the American Foreign Legion, and more. You can find more Veterans Day celebrations here.