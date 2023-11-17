IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Rexburg will be showing off their “Favorite Things” tomorrow at Madison Jr. High from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be shopping at over 90 booths, pictures with Santa, a scavenger hunt, food trucks, and many more family fun events to enjoy. You can also help provide teens in foster care with a Christmas stocking as a local service project

2. You could also attend the Thunder Ridge High School Harvest Market in Idaho Falls with 3 floor levels of local vendors tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be over 190 local vendors, where can find anything from holiday decor, boutique clothing, delicious food, makeup, and even dog treats.

3. Watch Idaho Falls light up the night at their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow at Memorial Drive. Activities will start at 11 a.m. with a self-guided tour of windows decorated by local schools. There will also be free ice skating, trolley rides, and Christmas carols later in the day. Lights go on around 6 p.m.