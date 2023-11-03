IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. The Gate City is gearing up to celebrate and pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country with the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade. The parade route will begin at 11:00 a.m. on South 1st Street, then head east on East Center Street to 15th Street where it will turn right on East Oak Street and continue south, ending in the east-side parking lot of Reed Gym.

2. If you are looking for outdoor winter sporting gear, the Pocatello Ski Swap has you covered. It will be at the ISU Pond Student Union building today from 5 to 10 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3. Today is the kick off to our Women’s Expo at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. It’s inside the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center. It will be from noon to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The first 500 women each day will receive a gift bag with special offers from the exhibitors. You can get tickets now for $5. Click on the play tab on the top of this website. You can also get tickets at the door for $8.