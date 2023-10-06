IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Lava Hot Springs is celebrating Oktoberfest today and tomorrow. You’ll find a Beer Garden with harvest beers, German food, activities, and entertainment on 3rd E and Main. The festivities tomorrow start at 8 a.m. with a breakfast. There will even be an inflatable carnival for the kids at Lava East Park.

2. Officers from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police, Chubbuck Police and Idaho State Police will be collecting donations in Santa hats and stockings for the annual “Shop with a Cop” fundraiser. They will be in the parking lot of the Chubbuck Walmart from noon to 6 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow. The program helps needy families at Christmas time by letting kids shop for presents with an officer.

3. The iconic Idaho Falls waterfalls will be illuminated blue tomorrow. Faith leaders from all denominations will join chaplains of Idaho in blessing the badges of our local heroes in law enforcement. The blessing will take place on the waterfall overlook after sunset.