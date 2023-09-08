IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. The 9/11 Memorial Banquet is happening tomorrow. it will take place at the Mountain America Center from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy an evening of remembering and networking as we all work together to raise funds for our local and national first responders. There will be a formal dinner, dessert auction, special guests and speakers from 9/11, raffles and auctions. Local talent Paige Anne will be performing the national anthem around 6 p.m.

2. The Madison County Duck Derby will take place at Riverside Park in Rexburg. It will start at 3 p.m. The event will be sponsored by the Madison County Recreation District Committee. There will be street vendors, games, food trucks, and family friendly fun for all ages. The event will go until 7 p.m.

3. The Portneuf Health Trust Ampitheatre will be showing “Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” tomorrow. Admission is free, so bring blankets and chairs to sit on the lawn and enjoy a movie with the family. The movie starts at 8 p.m.