IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The jury will continue hearing evidence in the case against Lori Vallow-Daybell today. The prosecuting attorney summarized Lori’s motive as “Money, power, and sex”. Tylee’s DNA evidence was found on a pickax that was located at Chad Daybell’s property. It was also revealed that Chad’s late wife,Tammy, died by asphyxiation.

2. A long time high school coach facing rape charges pleads guilty to some of those charges. Former Soda Springs Girls Basketball coach, Wade Schvaneveldt, was initially charged with 20 felony rape charges in Caribou County. He is also facing three more felony sex crimes in Ada county.

3. Idaho State University will be hosting the second annual “Bengal Giving Day” today, starting at 9 am. The online fundraising campaign is for 1,901 minutes to raise 1,901 donations for the school.