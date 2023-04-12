IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. More details were released on how Lori Vallow Daybell’s children died and how they were found. The jury was shown disturbing autopsy photos of Tylee and JJ. Police also found a case of weapons including rifles, ammunition, a hand gun, and military style knives at Lori Vallow’s Rexburg apartment. Lori was visibly upset all day. Her attorneys asked for her to be dismissed but Judge Boyce denied the request.

2. The Tastee Treet in Chubbuck is officially shutting down this Friday. Owner Steve Porter has sold both locations and is also planning to auction off the equipment used to make “Spaceburgers.”

3. The city of Idaho Falls will soon begin construction at the end of the month on the new elevated water tower. A part of the parking lot at the Idaho Falls Public Library will be used for the project.