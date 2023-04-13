IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The jury heard from 3 police officers involved in the case for the third day of testimony for Lori Vallow’s trial. The defense was trying to nail down the timeline of the excavation efforts of the two children and what Rexburg detective Hermosillo knew about Chad’s former wife, Tammy. The jury also heard the full audio recording of the phone call Lori Vallow made the day officers were on Chad Daybell’s property.

2. One person is dead and two others are wounded after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Blackfoot. It happened yesterday after a car chase that ended off the south Blackfoot exit in Bingham County.

3. The Idaho Transportation Department is replacing the westbound railroad bridge on I-86, just east of Exit 61. The new, wider bridge will have three lanes. The construction will last until early May.