IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Prosecutors in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial followed a money trail in the courtroom yesterday. Evidence showed activity and transfers of funds in Tylee’s accounts after she was already dead. Lori’s friend, April Raymond explained how they used to serve together as leaders for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hawaii. Raymond talked about how Lori would share her extreme beliefs and try to convert her the same year Lori met Chad.

2. The jury has found accused murderer Jake Eilander not guilty. Eilander was charged in a shooting death in Idaho Falls in March last year. All charges and bonds have now been dropped.

3. The Henry’s Fork Wildlife Alliance is providing kestrel nesting boxes for farmers. In the summertime, kestrels will hunt within about a mile of their nest area, keeping prey away from crops.