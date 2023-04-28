IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Forensic scientists and members of the FBI testified against Lori Vallow-Daybell yesterday. Alex Cox’s DNA was found on the plastic bag that JJ Vallow was buried in. A finger print and palm print from Cox were also found on the plastic bag.

2. Karla LaOrange has been chosen as the next Superintendent of Idaho Falls School District 91. She is currently the Elementary Education Faculty Program Director and Department Chair at BYU-Idaho. She will take over superintendent responsibilities sometime this summer.

3. The Jefferson County School District is being recognized for excellence in school safety and student wellness. It was 1 of 9 districts in the nation to receive this award. It comes as a symbol of progress and strengthened protocols after the 2021 Rigby Middle School shooting.