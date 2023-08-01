IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Lori Vallow-Daybell received a total of 3 sentences of life in prison for the murders her children, including a life sentence without parole for the conspiracy to commit murder conviction for Tammy Daybell and 10 years for Grand Theft. She did testify in her defense for the first time ever in court.

2. Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed a West Nile Virus positive mosquito pool in Bear Lake County. No human cases have been reported. People with symptoms may experience fever, headaches, body aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, eye pain, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash.

3. Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 says plans are on schedule for students to return to Highland High School this Fall for the first time since a fire destroyed an entire section of the D building back in April. Demolition of the fire-impacted areas began last Friday. All classroom and spaces that were not impacted by the fire are intact and clean.