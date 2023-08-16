IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. An Idaho Falls man is indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in trafficking more than 70,000 pills containing fentanyl into the Gem State. 44-year-old Jason Hurley has entered a not guilty plea. A jury trial is scheduled for October 10th.

2. The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 could be asking voters to approve an estimated 42-million dollar bond to renovate Highland High School and add an improved gym facility at Century High School. The next steps include meeting with the design and construction team and consulting with the bond counsel. The measure will potentially be on the ballot in November.

3. Parents of students in the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 can now view bus assignment information for the upcoming school year in the Transportation tab on Infinite Campus. The assignments were based on the primary address location provided during online registration.