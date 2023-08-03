IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. An agreement was reached between the Island Park Water Company and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. A court appointed custodian will take charge of the 7 water systems operated by the company. The DEQ will not be making any repairs to any of the water systems. Several of the those systems are still under boil orders due to the presence of E. coli bacteria.

2. The Hayden Fire continues to grow and is now at nearly 22,000 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The Great Basin Team 7 has been actively fighting the fire to keep the footprint as small as possible. So far, it has been primarily contained by natural barriers like ridge-lines, in addition to the retardant borders. Burnout operations are almost done on the north and south sides of the fire. However, evacuation zones are still in place.

3. Idaho’s oldest rodeo, the War Bonnet Round-Up, is officially underway. Tonight will be First Responders and Family Night with several free events for all ages. Tickets for the War Bonnet Round-Up are still available here.