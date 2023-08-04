IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Bryan Kohberger’s defense says he was out on a long car drive alone during the late night and early morning hours of November 12th and 13th, when the University of Idaho killings took place. His attorneys say he has a habit of taking such drives. Kohberger’s trial is set to begin in October.

2. The Hayden Fire burning west of Leadore is now 66% contained and has burned more than 24,000 acres. Half of Zone 1 is in the “Go” status and the other half is in the “Set” status. Firefighters are now focusing on increasing the area between interior heat and the constructed defense lines.

3. The Bonneville County Fair is underway and runs until August 10th. The barn opens each morning at 8 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. Tomorrow at 1 p.m., the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will put on a K-9 demonstration. Sunday, there will be Cowboy Church at 9 a.m.