IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Christine Passey Parker from Montpelier is missing out of Bear Lake County. The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the report came in yesterday afternoon. She was last seen Sunday around 4:30 pm in Battle Mountain, Nevada. She drives a charcoal grey Tacoma with Idaho license plates.

2. Arguments over a ballot initiative calling for open primaries in Idaho were in front of the Idaho Supreme Court yesterday. ‘Idahoans for Open Primaries’ and ‘Reclaim Idaho’ say Attorney General Raul Labrador gave a deceptive name to their initiative. The Attorney General’s office wants the lawsuit thrown out, claiming the ballot initiative titles are accurate. If the petition collects enough signatures, it will be on the ballot for the November 2024 election.

3. Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will be having a public community meeting today about the future planning for Highland High School. It will be held at Century High School’s auditorium tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.