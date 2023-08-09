IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. About 150 people attended a community meeting last night to voice their opinions on the future plans for Highland High School. Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is looking at two major options. Both would require voters to pass a bond. The board will soon select an option to put on the ballot in November.

2. The “Do Not Drink, Do Not Boil” order has been lifted in Roberts. Water sample results came back clean yesterday afternoon.

3. “The Village” is a new Safe Teen Assessment Center in Pocatello, designed to help care for kids that are struggling with behavioral problems. The new center will be able to provide a single point of contact for screenings, assessments, and support groups. Staff say they can also provide a 60% decrease in youth being processed through the courts and entering the juvenile justice system…