IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The city of Idaho Falls is trying to figure out who is responsible to pay for cleanup efforts at the old stockyards behind the new police station. The city has reached out to Union Pacific Railroad, who owns the land, to ask for help with the cleanup. The railroad has not said yes or no to paying for the cleanup.

2. Mark Bent’s sentencing for first degree murder is being postponed because Bent claims there are two police reports that he did not recognize. Bent is charged with killing 23-year old Nicholas Bird last year. The judge has scheduled a status hearing for January 8th.

3. Construction for the Rec Center expansion in Pocatello is underway. The new space will allow more gym time for youth and community members. The Portneuf Health Trust is providing $1.3 million for the expansion.