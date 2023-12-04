IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The following intersections in Idaho Falls are closed this morning after an officer involved shooting: Rollandet Drive and W 17th St, W Pancheri Drive and Yellowstone Dr Highway, and W Pancheri Drive and S Capital Avenue are all closed for the time being due to the ongoing investigation.

2. The Victor man accused of killing his pregnant wife and kidnapping their 10-month-old child is now in police custody. Jeremy Albert Best was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Saturday night and is expected to be in court later this morning.

3. The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon today starting at 11 a.m. The closure is expected to last two hours, but results from mitigation efforts could increase or decrease that timeline, and increasing avalanche hazard may force a closure earlier.