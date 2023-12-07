IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The search continues this morning for a missing teen in Bingham County. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says the boy went missing west of the McTucker Ponds area, which is southwest of Blackfoot. The public is encouraged to stay clear of the area until the search is complete.

2. The Victor community is coming together to honor the lives of Kali Randall and Zeke Best. Both were killed this last weekend, allegedly by their husband and father, Jeremy Best. A candlelight vigil will be held this evening at 6 p.m. at the Victor City Park.

3. A cat shelter in Blackfoot could close soon because it is not getting enough financial donations. The Bingham County Humane Society volunteers are worried they might have to permanently close. If it closes, all of its cats would be relocated to the local municipal shelter, which is already overcrowded and some may be put down.