IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Matthew L. Roberson was taken into custody on felony warrants for aggravated battery and aggravated assault. He was connected with a disturbance in Swan Valley last Thursday night. Roberson surrendered to deputies without any incident at his place in Swan Valley.

2. The housing market in Eastern Idaho has cooled since last year. Buyers are able to secure homes that are now fairly priced, but the average price for a home remains high.

3. With these colder temperatures, medical professionals are reminding us to limit our time outside. There is no set timetable on when hypothermia could set in, but babies, the elderly, and people with heart or circulatory problems are at greater risk. Keep exposed skin to a minimum and take frequent breaks.