IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell were both back in court to discuss two motions. Vallow’s first motion was to dismiss her case for the lack of a speedy trial. The other motion was about potential jurors to be questioned about their religion. They argue there could be bias against Vallow-Daybell among the members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints due to the nature of the case. No rulings were made at this time.

2. 29-year-old Jacob Garner of Idaho Falls and 32-year-old Juan Villa of Las Vegas were arrested in Idaho Falls on charges of possession of Fentanyl. Officers seized approximately 21,000 Fentanyl pills, various items of drug paraphernalia and more.

3. The Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello reported someone drove through this fence on Olympus Drive to spin donuts on a soccer field late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. If you know anything about this incident, call Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7111.