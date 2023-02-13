IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Jackson Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson will give her 3rd State of the Town Address today at noon in the Council Chambers at Town Hall. You can watch the address in person or click here to watch it online.

2. The city of Sugar City is considering rezoning the area into a commercial zone since it is in a prime shipping location as they intersect 2 major highways. They want to involve the public in the final decision. For more information, you can click here.

3. A San Francisco-based company plans on turning thousands of acres of land in Bear Lake County into a solar energy farm. The area will be east of Bear Lake and goes south to the Utah State line. A public meeting on the plan will be held at the Bear Lake County Courthouse in Paris, Idaho at 7 pm this Wednesday.