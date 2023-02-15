IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Several schools are closed this morning as well as several highways due to current weather conditions. Blackfoot School District 55, Snake River School District 52, and West Jefferson School District 253 are just some of them. For a complete list, you can head here.

2. Idaho Falls parking restrictions are again in place for all streets within the city limits. All property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow ends. You can view the updated schedule and interactive map on the city website.

3. Judge Steven Boyce filed a written order denying Lori Vallow-Daybell’s motion to dismiss her case. The judge wrote the State has shown good cause to delay Vallow’s trial beyond the six-month time frame. Another motion hearing is set for tomorrow in Fremont County.