IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. People in Lemhi County are helping their neighbors recover after several homes were nearly flooded. On Monday night, ice jams in the Lemhi River sent water toward homes in Baker. The homeowners will still have to deal with the damage from the flooding for months.

2. Several school districts shut down earlier this week due to extremely cold weather. Administrators make the decision based on the safety of the students. Superintendents work closely with the National Weather Service in Pocatello. Each district has similar criteria when it comes to snow days.

3. Many Idahoans can e-file their tax returns for free. Those with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 a year or less can visit here. The page details companies offering free online filing and preparation of both federal and state individual tax returns.