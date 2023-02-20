IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Bannock County has seen an increase in overdoses and drug activity. It has reported a total of 21 overdoses this month so far. Most of these cases involved Fentanyl. If you or someone close to you needs help with substance abuse, call 1-800-662-HELP.

2. Police are looking for someone who vandalized a big chipper machine on the ‘Pocatello East Bench Wildfire Mitigation Project’ site. It is believed to have happened sometime between 5 pm last Monday and 8 am Tuesday. Contact the Pocatello Police Department if you know anything.

3. Olympian Ryan Crouser set a new shot put world record of 76 feet and 8 and a half inches at the Simplot Games over the weekend. This record not only beat the indoor record, but also the outdoor record by a quarter inch.