IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. 30 news organizations are asking the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn a sweeping gag order in Bryan Kohberger’s case. The order prohibits investigators, law enforcement, attorneys, and their associates from speaking publicly about the case. An attorney for a victim’s family and the news organizations argue it violates free speech.

2. Law enforcement are asking us to be prepared when going out to the backcountry. They suggest that you stay on groomed trails and have extra food, water, and the appropriate gear for your trip.

3. The Idaho Department of Labor is holding a Hiring Fair next Wednesday in Pocatello. 30 employers will be there, ready to talk with applicants about opportunities ranging from experienced to entry-level positions.